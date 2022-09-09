Array Appoints Katerina Ilievska as Vice President of Marketing (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) - Ms. Ilievska brings results driven B2B and B2C Marketing leadership to Array. TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Array Marketing ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced it has appointed Katerina Ilievska as its Vice President of Marketing. Katerina is a proven Marketing leader, with B2B and B2C experience across a wide range of sectors. Highly motivated and results driven, Katerina ensures understanding customer needs are her first priority and the basis upon which her strategies and brand campaigns are built. With a proven track record of establishing and overseeing Marketing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Array Marketing ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced it has appointed Katerina Ilievska as its Vice President of Marketing. Katerina is a proven Marketing leader, with B2B and B2C experience across a wide range of sectors. Highly motivated and results driven, Katerina ensures understanding customer needs are her first priority and the basis upon which her strategies and brand campaigns are built. With a proven track record of establishing and overseeing Marketing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Array Appoints Katerina Ilievska as Vice President of MarketingPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894762/Array_Marketing_Array_Appoints_Katerina_Ilievska_as_Vice_Preside.jpg Diana Kuhnberg, (647) 823 - 4985, dkuhnberg@arraymarketing.com
Eutelsat Appoints Laurence Delpy as General Manager of the Video Business Unit and Cyril Dujardin as General Manager of the Connectivity Business ...Most recently, he has managed full P&Ls covering a large array of products and services. Cyril will be joining Eutelsat on the 10 of October from Atos where he holds the position of Deputy Head of ... Mattarella: “Regina Elisabetta figura eccezionale nella storia” Lifestyleblog
Array Appoints Katerina Ilievska as Vice President of MarketingPRNewswire/ — Array Marketing (“Array”), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced it has appointed Katerina Ilievska as its Vice President of Marketing.
Marcone Appliance Parts Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer of Newly Created Commercial Kitchen GroupMarcone, a leading distributor of home appliance, HVAC, and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America, announced today that it is expanding its offering into commercial kitchen repair ...
Array AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Array Appoints