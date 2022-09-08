WOO Network wins milestone AML approval from Taiwan (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
WOO Network, a top 10 crypto trading platform, has secured approval of its anti-money laundering (AML) registration application with Taiwan's financial regulator. The crypto trading firm is the only foreign applicant that is included in a list of 24 registered virtual asset providers or VASPs released by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of the Banking Bureau of Taiwan. "This is an important milestone for us as many foreign-owned firms are seeking to serve the Chinese-speaking market who are looking to diversify their portfolios. Taiwan's potential on its own is huge given its high per capita income and fin-tech-savviness," said Jack Tan, founder and CEO of WOO Network. "This decision gives us ample confidence that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
