RE-Luxury - The first show open to all and dedicated to rethinking tomorrow' s luxury

Luxury The
RE-Luxury - The first show open to all and dedicated to rethinking tomorrow's luxury (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) RE-luxury is the first event dedicated to the re-commerce of luxury and collectible objects, as well as to initiatives in the field of the circular economy. Held from 4 to 7 November 2022 at the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva and open to the public and professionals alike, the event will welcome 30 Swiss and international participants. GENEVA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Have you ever bought pre-owned luxury goods - with no anxiety and in a climate of complete confidence and transparency? Do you have precious objects (watches, jewelry, handbags and luxury fashion) that you would like to have valued, certified and potentially resold? This is exactly what Re-luxury ...
Fashion & Talents, a Piazza di Spagna sfila la moda del futuro

... il Pratt Institute di New York, il FAD Institute of Luxury, Fashion & Style di Mumbai, il GSD ... Nei capi realizzati dagli allievi di Accademia del Lusso di Roma il tema comune è ' The Clash ', l'...

Printemps to Open First US Store in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Continuing its reinvention and acceleration, storied French luxury department store, Printemps , announces the opening of a new store in New York, marking the brand's first US initiative. Printemps will open in the historic 50 - story landmark building at One ... SUV Luxury a meno di 18.000 Euro. È tutto vero!  My Luxury

SUV Luxury a meno di 18.000 Euro. È tutto vero!

Un SUV Luxury a soli 18.000 Euro Ora è possibile con questo nuovo modello di ultima generazione prodotto da un marchio inglese ...

BMW Serie 2 Active Tourer 216d Luxury del 2016 usata a Milano

Annuncio vendita BMW Serie 2 Active Tourer 216d Luxury usata del 2016 a Milano nella sezione Auto usate di Automoto.it ...
