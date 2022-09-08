Emma Marrone e la morte di papà Rosario : stava combattendo contro la ...Tromba d'aria sul Lago del Garda: il videoMaltempo temporali e venti forti : allerta Lombardia e VenetoStrage Canada : arrestato il killer in fuga Myles SandersonCaltagirone : extracomunitari sequestrano e seviziano un minoreAlarm Phone : Bimba di 4 anni muore in mare in attesa dei soccorsiPrezzo gas : Putin minaccia stop alle fornitureLA LIVREA FERRARI GIALLO MODENA ITALIAN GP È IN EA SPORTS F1 22Red Dead Online: bonus per commercianti, tre nuove missioni e nuove ...Xbox - nuovo Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 – Core Ultime Blog

Armilla AI and Mila partner to advance quality assurance for next generation machine learning systems

Armilla and
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Armilla AI and Mila partner to advance quality assurance for next generation machine learning systems (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Armilla AI, a leading quality assurance platform for ML scientists, today announces its partnership with Mila, the world's largest academic research center in deep learning. Through this new partnership, Armilla AI will work alongside Mila to pioneer applied research methods for AI testing and validation to improve model performance while addressing key issues related to fairness, bias, explainability and robustness. In 2021, the global AI market was valued at USD 93.5 billion and is projected to expand at an annual rate of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030. While investment into AI research and innovation has accelerated, "quality assurance" for AI ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Pascoli e boschi, cime e turismo

Deriva dal latino Armilla (da cui il trentino Arméla) cioè "largo anello di ferro che serviva da confine" . Vermiglio è l'ultimo paese della pieve di Ossana verso la Lombardia. Il toponimo attuale ...

Riferimenti a Santa Severina e l'Alpha e Omega, con il motto "per caritatem servite invicem" per lo stemma di Serafino Parisi

... d'oro e d'azzurro alle lettere Alpha e Omega, maiuscole, dell'uno nell'altro; al capo attraversante appuntato di rosso, caricato da una croce greca biforcata d'argento, circondata da un'armilla ... In uscita Desires and Fears del Vito Liturri Trio  Seven Press

Armilla AI and Mila partner to advance quality assurance for next generation machine learning systems

PRNewswire/ - Armilla AI, a leading quality assurance platform for ML scientists, today announces its partnership with ...

Armilla AI Inc.: Armilla AI and Mila partner to advance quality assurance for next generation machine learning systems

Armilla AI, a leading quality assurance platform for ML scientists, today announces its partnership with Mila, the world's largest academic research center ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Armilla and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Armilla and Armilla Mila partner advance quality