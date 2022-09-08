Armilla AI and Mila partner to advance quality assurance for next generation machine learning systems (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Armilla AI, a leading quality assurance platform for ML scientists, today announces its partnership with Mila, the world's largest academic research center in deep learning. Through this new partnership, Armilla AI will work alongside Mila to pioneer applied research methods for AI testing and validation to improve model performance while addressing key issues related to fairness, bias, explainability and robustness. In 2021, the global AI market was valued at USD 93.5 billion and is projected to expand at an annual rate of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030. While investment into AI research and innovation has accelerated, "quality assurance" for AI ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
