Harry Palmer – Il Caso Ipcress | debutta lo spy thriller britannico

Harry Palmer
Harry Palmer – Il Caso Ipcress: debutta lo spy thriller britannico (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) Harry Palmer Dal bestseller di Len Deighton “La pratica Ipcress”, debutta oggi su Sky Atlantic Harry Palmer – Il Caso Ipcress, lo spy thriller britannico con Joe Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders) protagonista, racconta di un ex contrabbandiere e giovane spia che si ritrova al centro di una pericolosa missione sotto copertura nella Berlino della Guerra Fredda. La serie andrà in onda da oggi ogni mercoledì in prima serata con due episodi a settimana, disponibile in streaming su NOW e anche on demand. Trasposto in tv da John Hodge, autore di Trainspotting, il romanzo del 1962 (già adattato da un celebre film con Michael Caine) fa da base di partenza per una elegante spy story in sei episodi diretti da James ...
