Cars on the Road: il nuovo trailer della serie tv targata Disney+ (Di martedì 6 settembre 2022) Disney+ ha deciso di celebrare il Saetta McQueen day (9/5 – il suo numero) stuzzicando la curiosità dei fan di Cars per la première di questa settimana della nuova serie originale Cars on the Road. Cars on the Road: la nuova serie su Saetta e McQueen e Cricchetto dall'8 settembre Cars credits DisneyCars on the Road sarà la prima storia importante incentrata su McQueen (doppiato da Owen Wilson) e il suo migliore amico Cricchetto dopo Cars 3, uscito nel 2017. La serie, composta da nove episodi, seguirà McQueen e Cricchetto in un viaggio attraverso il paese a est di Radiator Springs, intrapreso per partecipare al matrimonio della ...

