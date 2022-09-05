Tragedia al Parco Piuma di Gorizia : muore un 17enne nell' IsonzoRisultati Serie A : Udinese-Roma 4-0Ndrangheta : arresti in tutta ItaliaTerremoto Oggi : forte scossa in Sudovest CinaGas : sale il prezzo a 275 euroSkincare Uomo: Prenditi Cura della Pelle con le Creme Viso Naturali ...Rientro dalle vacanze : 5 preziosi consigli per tornare al lavoro ...Perché scegliere un'assicurazione auto online?Nuovi filmati di gioco per Biomutant catturati su ConsoleBalmain e Pokémon per una collezione in edizione limitataUltime Blog

Thailand heightens its healthcare hub ambition with integrative medicine

Thailand heightens its healthcare hub ambition with integrative medicine (Di lunedì 5 settembre 2022) BANGKOK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Living with the COVID-19 pandemic, people start to recognize the equal importance of modern medicine and preventive practices in maintaining their good health and wellbeing. with a strong healthcare and wellness infrastructure and reputation for highly-skilled professionals, Thailand is more than ever ready to realize its goal to become "The Worlds's Medical and Wellness Hub".  The country has pushed towards providing a comprehensive and holistic healthcare services to serve the rising consumer demand for the overall treatment of body and mind.  In 2021, Thailand has been ranked 5th place in the world, and 1st place in Asia, in the Global Health Security Index by John Hopkins University for its pandemic response capacity. The ...
