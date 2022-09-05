FIFA 23: Nomination POTM di Agosto della Serie A (Di lunedì 5 settembre 2022) EA Sports, tramite i social, ha svelato le Nomination del POTM del mese di Agosto della Serie A TIM per la modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Ricordiamo che il vincitore dovrebbe ricevere una carta dedicata per FUT 23 e potrete riscattarla completando la Squad Building Challenge dedicata che probabilmente sarà resa disponibile nel mese di Settembre da EA Sports. Potrete esprimere la vostra preferenza tramite il seguente link a partire da oggi. In calce alla notizia alleghiamo l’immagine con le Nomination. FIFA 23 è atteso nel mese di ottobre su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Steam e Nintendo Switch. Continuate a seguirci anche tramite i nostri social Facebook e Twitter per altre notizie e ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
