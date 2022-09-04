WWE: Clash at the Castle ha fatto registrare una massiccia presenza di pubblico (Di domenica 4 settembre 2022) La WWE ha portato Clash at the Castle nel Regno Unito, una mossa che ha soddisfatto il desiderio di molti fan. A quanto pare, anche l’interesse per questo epico show non è mancato. Roman Reigns e Drew McIntyre hanno concluso un grande evento al Principality Stadium di Cardiff davanti ad un folto pubblico. Grande partecipazione! Quando è arrivato il momento di annunciare il numero di presenze, la federazione ha dovuto fare i conti con un’enorme quantità di spettatori. Alla fine dentro lo stadio vi erano 62.296 fan, un numero importante, ma non è nemmeno una vera sorpresa. La compagnia ha staccato oltre 60.000 biglietti durante la vendita iniziale, per poi diminuire i prezzi offrendo tagliandi a prezzi scontati. Questa mossa, ha anche fatto arrabbiare molti sostenitori che avevano acquistato ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Clash at the Castle ha fatto registrare una massiccia presenza di pubblico - WWEItalia : Uno spettacolare #WWECastle: rivivi le emozioni sul @WWENetwork. I risultati dello show, con scontri pazzeschi com… - TSOWrestling : Tutti i producer degli incontri che abbiamo visto a #WWECastle! #TSOW // #TSOS // #WWE - IsolaWrestling : SOLO SIKOA FA IL SUO DEBUTTO NEL MAIN ROSTER WWE E AIUTA ROMAN REIGNS A VINCERE DURANTE CLASH AT THE CASTLE - IsolaWrestling : GLI USOS NON HANNO POTUTO RECARSI A CLASH AT THE CASTLE CON LA WWE -
WWE, Clash at the Castle: McIntyre vs Reigns nel main event a CardiffPer seguire Clash at the Castle basta iscriversi al WWE Network , visibile tramite computer, app, smartphone e ...
Johnny Gargano è di nuovo in WWE: ritorno shock a RawI Premium Live Event mensili, tra cui l'imminente Clash at the Castle, sono invece visibili in esclusiva sul WWE Network.
- WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 risultati e report: Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre Piper Spettacolo Italiano
- Dove vedere WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, diretta streaming e orario dell'evento World Wrestling
- WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE 2022 - REPORT Tuttowrestling
- Clash at the Castle 2022 - Report del PLE WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
- WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 – Preview Zona Wrestling
WWE: Clash at the Castle ha fatto registrare una massiccia presenza di pubblicoLa WWE ha portato Clash at the Castle nel Regno Unito, una mossa che ha soddisfatto il desiderio di molti fan. A quanto pare, anche l'interesse per questo epico show non è mancato. Roman Reigns e Drew ...
WWE: Drew McIntyre rompe il silenzio dopo Clash at the CastleNoi e i nostri fornitori archiviamo informazioni quali cookie su un dispositivo (e/o vi accediamo) e trattiamo i dati personali, quali gli identificativi unici e informazioni generali inviate da un di ...
WWE ClashSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Clash