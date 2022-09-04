WWE: Clash at the Castle ha fatto registrare una massiccia presenza di pubblico (Di domenica 4 settembre 2022) La WWE ha portato Clash at the Castle nel Regno Unito, una mossa che ha soddisfatto il desiderio di molti fan. A quanto pare, anche l’interesse per questo epico show non è mancato. Roman Reigns e Drew McIntyre hanno concluso un grande evento al Principality Stadium di Cardiff davanti ad un folto pubblico. Grande partecipazione! Quando è arrivato il momento di annunciare il numero di presenze, la federazione ha dovuto fare i conti con un’enorme quantità di spettatori. Alla fine dentro lo stadio vi erano 62.296 fan, un numero importante, ma non è nemmeno una vera sorpresa. La compagnia ha staccato oltre 60.000 biglietti durante la vendita iniziale, per poi diminuire i prezzi offrendo tagliandi a prezzi scontati. Questa mossa, ha anche fatto arrabbiare molti sostenitori che avevano acquistato ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di domenica 4 settembre 2022) La WWE ha portatoat thenel Regno Unito, una mossa che ha soddisil desiderio di molti fan. A quanto pare, anche l’interesse per questo epico show non è mancato. Roman Reigns e Drew McIntyre hanno concluso un grande evento al Principality Stadium di Cardiff davanti ad un folto. Grande partecipazione! Quando è arrivato il momento di annunciare il numero di presenze, la federazione ha dovuto fare i conti con un’enorme quantità di spettatori. Alla fine dentro lo stadio vi erano 62.296 fan, un numero importante, ma non è nemmeno una vera sorpresa. La compagnia ha staccato oltre 60.000 biglietti durante la vendita iniziale, per poi diminuire i prezzi offrendo tagliandi a prezzi scontati. Questa mossa, ha anchearrabbiare molti sostenitori che avevano acquistato ...

