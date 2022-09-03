Rientro dalle vacanze : 5 preziosi consigli per tornare al lavoro ...Perché scegliere un'assicurazione auto online?Nuovi filmati di gioco per Biomutant catturati su ConsoleBalmain e Pokémon per una collezione in edizione limitataIFA 2022 - Celly presenta lo smartwatch TrainerMoonLEGO Brawls arriva su console!GTA Online: nuova muscle car Declasse Vigero ZX, nuova serie di gare ...Hogwarts Legacy svelati novità nel giorno del Back to HogwartsUnione Europea valuta tetto al prezzo dell'energia : governo agisca ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO : Robot di pulizia automatico economico per ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Brock Lesnar tornerà per affrontare Bobby Lashley a Crown Jewel?

WWE Brock
WWE: Brock Lesnar tornerà per affrontare Bobby Lashley a Crown Jewel? (Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) L’ultima volta che Brock Lesnar ha lottato nel main event di SummerSlam all’inizio dell’anno, ha affrontato Roman Reigns in un Last Man Standing match. Dopo un’avvincente battaglia, il Tribal Chief è riuscito a sconfiggerlo con l’aiuto degli Usos per conservare i titoli. Da allora Brock è rimasto fuori dal ring. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, l’ex WWE Champion Lesnar potrebbe tornare nella compagnia in occasione del prossimo evento in Arabia Saudita e affrontare Bobby Lashley. Si tratterebbe di un piano iniziale e non è affatto confermato al momento. Per la cronaca, il prossimo show Crown Jewel in terra araba si terrà il 5 novembre 2022.
WWE, intervista a Drew McIntyre: 'Pronto per detronizzare Roman Reigns'

...recente annuncio di NXT Europe La redenzione di Drew McIntyre Lo scozzese vinse per la prima volta in carriera il WWE Championship nel main event della seconda notte di WrestleMania 36 contro Brock ...

WWE, Clash at the Castle: McIntyre vs Reigns nel main event a Cardiff

Da WM 38 invece ha conquistato anche il WWE Championship ai danni di Brock Lesnar. In questi anni di dominio di Roman i due si sono incrociati poco, soltanto a Survivor Series 2020 in un Champion vs ... Drew McIntyre rievoca Brock Lesnar e WrestleMania 36: "Quel silenzio..."  World Wrestling

WWE Clash at the Castle: Start Times, How to Watch, Full Card and NBC Peacock

Roman Reigns defends his WWE Universal Championship titles in the UK at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. After defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns' next challenger is Drew McIntyre.

WWE Clash At The Castle Predictions: Will Roman Reigns' Two-year Run Finally End

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the WWE Clash of Castle premium live event on Saturday night.
