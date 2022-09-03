WWE | Brock Lesnar tornerà per affrontare Bobby Lashley a Crown Jewel?

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) L’ultima volta cheha lottato nel main event di SummerSlam all’inizio dell’anno, ha affrontato Roman Reigns in un Last Man Standing match. Dopo un’avvincente battaglia, il Tribal Chief è riuscito a sconfiggerlo con l’aiuto degli Usos per conservare i titoli. Da alloraè rimasto fuori dal ring. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, l’ex WWE Championpotrebbe tornare nella compagnia in occasione del prossimo evento in Arabia Saudita e. Si tratterebbe di un piano iniziale e non è affatto confermato al momento. Per la cronaca, il prossimo showin terra araba si terrà il 5 novembre 2022.