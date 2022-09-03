The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte: trailer e poster del film con Borghi che chiuderà Venezia79 (Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) Sono stati diffusi oggi il poster e il trailer di The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte, il nuovo film con Alessandro Borghi. Per la regia di Francesco Carrozzini, sarà il film di chiusura, Fuori Concorso, della 79ª Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia. Ecco cosa aspettarsi dalla pellicola. Dopo essere approdato al 75° Festival di Cannes con Le otto montagne, Alessandro Borghi farà ritorno al Lido di Venezia per presentare il nuovo film, The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte. Basato sull’omonimo romanzo di Jo Nesbø, si tratta di un thriller noir ambientato tra le atmosfere rarefatte dell’estate norvegese, dove il Sole non tramonta mai. ... Leggi su velvetmag (Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) Sono stati diffusi oggi ile ildi TheSun –di, il nuovocon Alessandro. Per la regia di Francesco Carrozzini, sarà ildi chiusura, Fuori Concorso, della 79ª Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia. Ecco cosa aspettarsi dalla pellicola. Dopo essere approdato al 75° Festival di Cannes con Le otto montagne, Alessandrofarà ritorno al Lido di Venezia per presentare il nuovo, TheSun –di. Basato sull’omonimo romanzo di Jo Nesbø, si tratta di un thriller noir ambientato tra le atmosfere rarefatte dell’estate norvegese, dove ilnon tramonta mai. ...

