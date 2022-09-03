Rientro dalle vacanze : 5 preziosi consigli per tornare al lavoro ...Perché scegliere un'assicurazione auto online?Nuovi filmati di gioco per Biomutant catturati su ConsoleBalmain e Pokémon per una collezione in edizione limitataIFA 2022 - Celly presenta lo smartwatch TrainerMoonLEGO Brawls arriva su console!GTA Online: nuova muscle car Declasse Vigero ZX, nuova serie di gare ...Hogwarts Legacy svelati novità nel giorno del Back to HogwartsUnione Europea valuta tetto al prezzo dell'energia : governo agisca ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO : Robot di pulizia automatico economico per ...Ultime Blog

The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte | trailer e poster del film con Borghi che chiuderà Venezia79

The Hanging
The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte: trailer e poster del film con Borghi che chiuderà Venezia79 (Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) Sono stati diffusi oggi il poster e il trailer di The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte, il nuovo film con Alessandro Borghi. Per la regia di Francesco Carrozzini, sarà il film di chiusura, Fuori Concorso, della 79ª Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia. Ecco cosa aspettarsi dalla pellicola. Dopo essere approdato al 75° Festival di Cannes con Le otto montagne, Alessandro Borghi farà ritorno al Lido di Venezia per presentare il nuovo film, The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte. Basato sull’omonimo romanzo di Jo Nesbø, si tratta di un thriller noir ambientato tra le atmosfere rarefatte dell’estate norvegese, dove il Sole non tramonta mai. ...
