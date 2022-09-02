Nuovi filmati di gioco per Biomutant catturati su ConsoleBalmain e Pokémon per una collezione in edizione limitataIFA 2022 - Celly presenta lo smartwatch TrainerMoonLEGO Brawls arriva su console!GTA Online: nuova muscle car Declasse Vigero ZX, nuova serie di gare ...Hogwarts Legacy svelati novità nel giorno del Back to HogwartsUnione Europea valuta tetto al prezzo dell'energia : governo agisca ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO : Robot di pulizia automatico economico per ...Risultati Serie A : Atalanta vince a Torino 3-1Ucraina : in partenza 8 navi di alimentiUltime Blog

Desperate Souls | Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy | Un uomo da marciapiede e lo spirito del tempo

Desperate Souls
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy: Un uomo da marciapiede e lo spirito del tempo (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) L'intervista a Nancy Buirski, la regista del documentario sulla lavorazione di Un uomo da marciapiede, presentato in Laguna nella sezione Venezia Classici. Cosa rappresentò Un uomo da marciapiede per il cinema americano? Che impatto ebbe sulla società e l'immaginario dell'epoca? In quale contesto socio-culturale maturò la decisione di portare sullo schermo un'America che nessuno aveva mai avuto il coraggio di raccontare prima? Perché il suo successo faceva così paura? A queste e altre domande prova a dare una risposta il documentario di Nancy Buirski, Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy, basato sul libro di Glenn Frankel e presentato nella sezione Venezia Classici alla 79° ...
