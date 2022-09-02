AEW Dark Elevation 29.08.2022 (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, diversi i match disputati a Cleveland in Ohio in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Dante Martin batte Wes Barkley Julia Hart batte Arie Alexander The Beast of Burdens (Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir) battono Queen Aminata & Skye Blue Matt Hardy batte Rickey Shane Page Serena Deeb batte Katie Arquette Frankie Kazarian batte Andrea Guercio Trios Match: Rush, The Butcher & The Blade battono Elijah Dean, Zach Nystrom, Chase Oliver Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) batte Emi Sakura to retain the title Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW Wrestler Officially Becomes Free AgentFish, 45, had been with AEW since October 2021, spending the majority of his time aligned with old WWE running buddies Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly as part of the Undisputed Elite ...
AEW Dark & Dark Elevation spoilers from ChicagoElevation spoilers from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, taped prior to and after Wednesday's Dynamite. Excalibur & Matt Menard were on the call. Private Party defeated JTX & Brennan Gore.
