AEW Dark Elevation 29.08.2022 (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, diversi i match disputati a Cleveland in Ohio in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Dante Martin batte Wes Barkley Julia Hart batte Arie Alexander The Beast of Burdens (Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir) battono Queen Aminata & Skye Blue Matt Hardy batte Rickey Shane Page Serena Deeb batte Katie Arquette Frankie Kazarian batte Andrea Guercio Trios Match: Rush, The Butcher & The Blade battono Elijah Dean, Zach Nystrom, Chase Oliver Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) batte Emi Sakura to retain the title

