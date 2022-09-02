AEW Dark 30.08.2022 (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW Dark, parecchi i match disputati dove non è manca il solito Trios Match. Ecco i risultati: John Silver batte Serpentico Diamanté batte Charlette Renegade Angelo Parker batte Gus De La Vega Kiera Hogan batte Mylo Trios Match: The TrustBusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux & Slim J) battono Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez & Hermano Julia Hart batte Vicky Dreamboat Kayla Rossi batte Vipress The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) battono Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo Dante Martin batte AR Fox Brock Anderson batte Tyson Maddux The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) battono Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo Leila Grey batte Renee Michelle Rush batte Blake Christian Leggi su zonawrestling (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW, parecchi i match disputati dove non è manca il solito Trios Match. Ecco i risultati: John Silver batte Serpentico Diamanté batte Charlette Renegade Angelo Parker batte Gus De La Vega Kiera Hogan batte Mylo Trios Match: The TrustBusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux & Slim J) battono Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez & Hermano Julia Hart batte Vicky Dreamboat Kayla Rossi batte Vipress The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) battono Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo Dante Martin batte AR Fox Brock Anderson batte Tyson Maddux The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) battono Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo Leila Grey batte Renee Michelle Rush batte Blake Christian

