“Across the universe” la personale dell’artista Andrea Caronia a Roma (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) Arte Borgo Gallery di Roma ospiterà dal 10 al 24 settembre 2022 la mostra personale dell’artista Romano Andrea Caronia Roma – Arte Borgo Gallery di Roma inaugura Sabato 10 settembre 2022 alle ore 18.00 la mostra personale di Andrea Caronia dal titolo “Across The universe“ a cura di Gianni Maiellaro e Giorgio Vulcano. Andrea Caronia, scrive Giorgio Vulcano, è un artista che ha saputo cogliere dai suoi studi una lezione di vita, imprimendo un modus operandi fuso di correnti e storia, che infrange lo specchio della mimesi ed accoglie gli aspetti più significativi e contemporanei, slegandosi da ciò che è rappresentabile convenzionalmente. ... Leggi su lopinionista (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) Arte Borgo Gallery diospiterà dal 10 al 24 settembre 2022 la mostrano– Arte Borgo Gallery diinaugura Sabato 10 settembre 2022 alle ore 18.00 la mostradidal titolo “The“ a cura di Gianni Maiellaro e Giorgio Vulcano., scrive Giorgio Vulcano, è un artista che ha saputo cogliere dai suoi studi una lezione di vita, imprimendo un modus operandi fuso di correnti e storia, che infrange lo specchio della mimesi ed accoglie gli aspetti più significativi e contemporanei, slegandosi da ciò che è rappresentabile convenzionalmente. ...

Lopinionista : 'Across the universe' la personale dell'artista Andrea Caronia a Roma - terredimezzo : The Via Francigena in Southern Italy - On foot across Lazio, Campania, Basilicata and Apulia - Wallabyostinato : RT @eccapecca: Da inizio del 2021 gli attivisti hanno protestato contro attacchi turchi al #Rojava e #Kurdistan con una veglia a Ginevra, d… - eccapecca : Da inizio del 2021 gli attivisti hanno protestato contro attacchi turchi al #Rojava e #Kurdistan con una veglia a G… - mingi_wifey : @jiminswife2000 JDJDJDJDHFJDJ DJDJJDJDJDNDJS I JUST YEETED MY PHONE ACROSS THE ROOM OMG !!! -