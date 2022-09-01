NVIDIA e il Back to School: nuove offerte per il rientro a scuolaSalpa con il Festival Estivo di Forge of EmpiresMagic: The Gathering - Combatti per il destino del Multiverso in ...Netatmo lancia la sua nuova Videocamera EsternaSony presenta HT-A3000, soundbar totalmente immersivaLG RIVOLUZIONA IL GAMEPLAY CON IL TV OLED PIEGHEVOLE DA 42” Annuncia KOBO CLARA 2E: il nuovo eReader ecosostenibilePhilips Hue a IFA: nuove esperienze di illuminazioneXperia 5 IV debutta ufficialmente sul mercato IFA 2022: LG PRESENTA IL CONCEPT LIFE, REIMAGINEDUltime Blog

Ajman Bank to Launch World' s First Mastercard Touch Card | Driving Inclusion across UAE

Ajman Bank
DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ MasterCard and Ajman Bank have strengthened their commitment to Inclusion through a new initiative designed to expand access to the digital economy.

MasterCard and Ajman Bank have strengthened their commitment to Inclusion through a new initiative designed to expand access to the digital economy. The World-First Touch Card is an accessible payment Card that will allow blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate payments and distinguish between their Cards.      There are few effective ways for those who are blind or who have reduced vision to quickly determine whether they're holding a credit, debit, or prepaid Card, particularly as more Cards move to flat designs without embossed names and numbers. MasterCard is addressing this ...
