Ajman Bank to Launch World's First Mastercard Touch Card, Driving Inclusion across UAE (Di giovedì 1 settembre 2022) DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MasterCard and Ajman Bank have strengthened their commitment to Inclusion through a new initiative designed to expand access to the digital economy. The World-First Touch Card is an accessible payment Card that will allow blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate payments and distinguish between their Cards. There are few effective ways for those who are blind or who have reduced vision to quickly determine whether they're holding a credit, debit, or prepaid Card, particularly as more Cards move to flat designs without embossed names and numbers. MasterCard is addressing this ...
