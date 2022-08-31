VIDEO: Wrestling Megastars – Episodio 18 (Di mercoledì 31 agosto 2022) Arriva il webshow della Wrestling Megastars, ogni Mercoledì, con i lottatori di BWT e WM in azione.In questo Episodio, finale di stagione con lo scontro finale fra King Danza e Cannonball Jason per il Titolo Assoluto BWT/Megastars: Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW: Fight Forever mostra un match completo tra Kenny Omega e Adam Cole...maggiore sul wrestling reale in questo gioco, e che l'ispirazione sia stata presa dai classici giochi per Nintendo 64 di AKI Corporation in questo genere (lo menzionano anche specificamente nel video)...
Kenny Omega’s Feud With Will Ospreay Moves From the Internet to the RingAfter trading barbs for years on Twitter, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay are set to meet in AEW’s World Trios Championship Tournament.
McIntyre Praises HHH; Mandy Rose on Backstage Morale; WWE Rumors on Next TV ContractBleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. McIntyre Praises Triple H as Head of WWE Creative Count Drew McIntyre among those who have enjoyed seeing Triple H's rise to ...
