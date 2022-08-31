ECOVACS DEEBOT T10+ : Recensione completa Robot Aspirapolvere e ...Agenzia per Siti Web : 7 Consigli per scegliere quella giustaAnnunciato Hell is Others survival horror in arrivo a ottobreLegend sarà disponibile il 6 settembre su SteamYU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC Grand Tournament 2022, ecco i vincitoriVulcan II Mini, prima tastiera formato 65% di ROCCAT Il Clan Elysium vince il primato mondiale dell'incursione La caduta ...LoL Esports e Tiffany & Co. svelano la nuova Coppa degli evocatoriLogitech G presenta 3 varianti del G502, nuovo mouse da gaming IFA 2022 - le novità di TP-LinkUltime Blog

Tromox Mino Electric Motorcycle Receives Accolades at 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix

Tromox Mino Electric Motorcycle Receives Accolades at 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2022

Tromox, a rapidly emerging name in the world of Electric mobility, was one of the key participants at the recently concluded 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix. As the only Electric Motorcycle manufacturer to take part in this Formula E event, Tromox garnered a lot of interest with its popular Mino model.  Founded in 2011, Formula E is currently considered to be the world's fastest growing motorsport series. This year, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship was held for the first time South Korea, around Seoul's Olympic Park. Some of the world's most reputed car makers took part in this competitive ...
