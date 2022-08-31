Eco-Bat S.r.l. will suspend lead production in Italy (Di mercoledì 31 agosto 2022) - Ecobat has decided to suspend lead production at its plants in Paderno and Marcianise. The suspension is effective October 1, 2022. IRVING, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, has announced that effective October 1, 2022, Eco-Bat S.r.l. is suspending lead production at its Paderno and Marcianise plants in Italy. These plants have an aggregate capacity of 80,000 metric tons of lead per year. This decision to suspend lead production comes in response to extreme energy prices and other excessively burdensome costs in Italy, which show no signs of improvement. The company's attempts to explore alternatives to suspension ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
