BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

(Di martedì 30 agosto 2022) TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.39 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 ("Q4 2022 Dividend"), unchanged from the prior quarter. The Board of Directors also declaredof: The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2022. Theon the preferred shares, except for Class B Preferred Shares Series 50, are payable on November 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2022. The dividend on the Class B Preferred Shares Series 50 is payable on November 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2022. The above-mentionedon the common and preferred shares ...