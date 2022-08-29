Sony compra Savage Game StudiosNACON - TRE TRAILER PER LE PROSSIME USCITECellularline annuncia la sua partecipazione a IFA 2022 MSI - sconti sui notebook per la produttività e gaming Back 4 Blood: trailer di lancio del DLC “Figli del parassita”LG OLED EVO GALLERY EDITION G2 DA 97 POLLICIArrivano gli smartphone vivo per un “back to school” tecnologicoQuali sono i migliori vini della Sicilia?Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed RecensioneDestiny 2 - il ritorno dell'incursione La caduta di un ReUltime Blog

Casio Edifice: orologio che esalta le migliori auto Honda (Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) Honda e Casio hanno collaborato alla realizzazione di un esclusivo orologio cronografo appartenente alla gamma Edifice. Il Casio Edifice è ispirato ad alcuni delle vetture ad alta velocità di maggior successo dell’azienda giapponese. Il modello EQB-2000HR Honda Racing Red Edition sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dal 30 settembre ad un prezzo di circa 560
Il Casio Edifice è un orologio nato dalla collaborazione con Honda che celebra le vetture più veloci della casa giapponese.

- Collaboration Model with Honda RacingTOKYO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the EQB-2000HR, the latest collaboration model with Honda Racing in ...
