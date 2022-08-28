Pretty Princess, l’autrice annuncia un nuovo romanzo: affronterà la pandemia (Di domenica 28 agosto 2022) Vi manca Pretty Princess? Sappiate che l’autrice dei romanzi Meg Cabot porterà presto un nuovo romanzo dell’appassionante saga reale in libreria: si intitola The Quarantine Princess Diaries e racconterà, com’è facilmente intuibile, della pandemia. I primi Anni 2000 hanno sancito il successo di Anne Hathaway che ha interpretato sul grande schermo la principessa Mia di Genovia nei film di Pretty Princess. In lingua originale, la saga letteraria si intitola The Princess Diaries ed è opera di Meg Cabot. l’autrice, a distanza di oltre vent’anni da quel successo, ha annunciato che presto arriverà un nuovo romanzo che racconterà di Mia al giorno d’oggi, ... Leggi su velvetmag (Di domenica 28 agosto 2022) Vi manca? Sappiate chedei romanzi Meg Cabot porterà presto undell’appassionante saga reale in libreria: si intitola The QuarantineDiaries e racconterà, com’è facilmente intuibile, della. I primi Anni 2000 hanno sancito il successo di Anne Hathaway che ha interpretato sul grande schermo la principessa Mia di Genovia nei film di. In lingua originale, la saga letteraria si intitola TheDiaries ed è opera di Meg Cabot., a distanza di oltre vent’anni da quel successo, hato che presto arriverà unche racconterà di Mia al giorno d’oggi, ...

