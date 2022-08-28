Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed RecensioneDestiny 2 - il ritorno dell'incursione La caduta di un ReEA SPORTS - ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO UNICA GRAZIE A PIÙ DI 300 PARTNER505 GAMES PROTAGONISTA AL GAMESCOMConan Exiles - DLC Age of Sorcery arriverà l'1 settembreBatman: Arkham City, disponibile adesso l’esclusiva Comic EditionLG - NUOVO MONITOR OLED CURVO DA GAMING ULTRAGEAR A 240HZPatch 2.5 di Diablo II: Resurrected - Nuova funzionalità Zone del ...GTA Online: acquista la nuova Grotti Brioso 300 widebody di BennyMaria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera : La spia russa infiltrata per 10 anni in ...Ultime Blog

Pretty Princess
Pretty Princess, l’autrice annuncia un nuovo romanzo: affronterà la pandemia (Di domenica 28 agosto 2022) Vi manca Pretty Princess? Sappiate che l’autrice dei romanzi Meg Cabot porterà presto un nuovo romanzo dell’appassionante saga reale in libreria: si intitola The Quarantine Princess Diaries e racconterà, com’è facilmente intuibile, della pandemia.  I primi Anni 2000 hanno sancito il successo di Anne Hathaway che ha interpretato sul grande schermo la principessa Mia di Genovia nei film di Pretty Princess. In lingua originale, la saga letteraria si intitola The Princess Diaries ed è opera di Meg Cabot. l’autrice, a distanza di oltre vent’anni da quel successo, ha annunciato che presto arriverà un nuovo romanzo che racconterà di Mia al giorno d’oggi, ...
