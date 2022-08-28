Made For Love 2 in onda con tutti gli otto episodi il 28 agosto su Sky Serie (Di domenica 28 agosto 2022) Made For Love 2 debutta il 28 agosto su Sky Serie, con tutti gli episodi della stagione in onda in una sola serata. La dark comedy è un format originale di HBO Max, sviluppato da Alissa Nutting, Dean Bakopoulos, Patrick Somerville e Christina Lee, e nasce come un adattamento televisivo del romanzo omonimo scritto da Nutting. La seconda stagione ha debuttato negli Stati Uniti sul servizio streaming di HBO solo la scorsa primavera ed ora arriva in Italia in prima visione assoluta. Made For Love 2 vede ancora Cristin Milioti, nota ai più per aver recitato nella Serie televisiva How I Met Your Mother nei panni di Tracy McConnell, al centro della storia nel ruolo di Hazel Green Gogol, una donna che cerca ... Leggi su optimagazine (Di domenica 28 agosto 2022)For2 debutta il 28su Sky, conglidella stagione inin una sola serata. La dark comedy è un format originale di HBO Max, sviluppato da Alissa Nutting, Dean Bakopoulos, Patrick Somerville e Christina Lee, e nasce come un adattamento televisivo del romanzo omonimo scritto da Nutting. La secstagione ha debuttato negli Stati Uniti sul servizio streaming di HBO solo la scorsa primavera ed ora arriva in Italia in prima visione assoluta.For2 vede ancora Cristin Milioti, nota ai più per aver recitato nellatelevisiva How I Met Your Mother nei panni di Tracy McConnell, al centro della storia nel ruolo di Hazel Green Gogol, una donna che cerca ...

