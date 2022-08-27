WWE: Bray Wyatt vicino a chiudere un accordo milionario con la federazione (Di sabato 27 agosto 2022) “Dopo diverse negoziazioni, Bray Wyatt sarebbe vicino a firmare un contratto multimilionario che vedrà lo stesso terrorizzare il WWE Universe negli anni avvenire. Ci sono stati diversi contatti tra Bray e la AEW, anche con significative offerte da parte della compagnia, ma l’atleta avrebbe preferito accordarsi con Triple H perché consapevole di essere più “libero” di esprimersi col personaggio di The Fiend. Ci sarebbero indiscrezioni secondo le quali Hunter vorrebbe fare del ‘maligno’ un personaggio fondamentale per la WWE in futuro, con una possibile rincorsa al titolo mondiale in vista della prossima Wrestlemania“ Fonte: DHR2 Fighter Podcast Leggi su zonawrestling
