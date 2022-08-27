FOOTBALL AFFAIRS Nuova Champions | guerra sottotraccia tra UEFA e club

Leggi su calcioefinanza

(Di sabato 27 agosto 2022) Il sorteggio dei gironi diLeague – alla portata per il Milan e per la Juventus e meno per Napoli e Inter – ha inaugurato la stagione del grande calcio europeo. Come è noto si tratta della penultima stagione in cui il massimo torneo continentale si giocherà con questa formula. A partire dalla stagione L'articolotraproviene da Calcio e Finanza.