FIFA 22: SBC Erling Haaland Moments. Disponibile una nuova carta speciale (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) EA Sports ha annunciato che è ora Disponibile la SBC che permette di sbloccare la carta speciale Moments di Erling Haaland per la modalità FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Le carte Player Moments sono oggetti speciali che celebrano le partite decisive nella carriera di un giocatore, con statistiche che riflettono le prestazioni in quelle determinate partite. Potete riscattare la carta dell’attaccante norvegese che milita nel Manchester City completando la SBC Disponibile in FUT. Requisiti SBC Erling Haaland Moments Emulazione Tattica Min. 1 giocatore/i proveniente/i da: Manchester City Valutazione squadra min.: 87 Intesa di squadra min.: 55 Premier ...
