Coway Introduces Innovative Air and Water Purifiers for European Homes at IFA 2022 (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," will unveil its next lineup of home health appliances for the European market at IFA 2022 in September. The trade show, held in Berlin, is the largest of its kind in Europe for consumer electronics and home appliances. Coway is returning to Berlin for the first time since 2019 as IFA returns to in-person events. At this year's IFA, Coway is introducing a total of 22 home health appliances to the European market, including new products with improved performance, design, and convenient usability. The exhibition is also set to showcase next-generation air and Water filtration technologies that make fresh air and clean Water a regular part of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
