AEW Dark 23.08.2022 (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW Dark, parecchi i match disputati con ben due Trios Match. Ecco i risultati: The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) battono Allie Recks & Rocky Radley Anthony Ogogo defeats Meto The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) battono Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray Blake Christian batte Lucky Ali Jora Johl batte Vary Morales Max Caster batte Justin Cotto Dante Martin & Matt Sydal battono The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) Daniel Garcia batte Westin Blake Trios Match: The TrustBusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux & Slim J) battono Ryan Howe, Omar Amir & Cash Flo Trios Match: The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Preston Vance) battono Joey Sweets, Tyshaun Prince & DK Vandu Josh Woods & Tony Nese ...Leggi su zonawrestling
TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante l'ultima puntata di #AEWDark #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante l'ultima puntata di #AEWDarkElevation #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Chi resterà fuori dal Torneo della #AEW? #TSOW // #TSOS - theshieldofspo1 : Mambo Italiano lotterà stanotte ad AEW Dark Elevation - TSOWrestling : L'Italia torna di prepotenza in #AEW #TSOW // #TSOS -
THQ Nordic presenta la sua lineup per Gamescom 2022Alone in the Dark Outcast 2 - A New Beginning Weckreation Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake SpellForce: Conquest of Eo The Valiant Tempest Rising AEW: Fight ...
Alone in the Dark, Destroy All Humans! 2 e non solo: la line - up THQ Nordic alla Gamescom 2022Ecco la lista completa dei titoli presenti in fiera: Alone in the Dark Tempest Rising Wreckreation AEW: Fight Forever Outcast 2 - A New Beginning SpongeBob SquarePants - The Cosmic Shake The Valiant ... AEW Dark Risultati 23-08-2022 The Shield Of Wrestling
AEW Talent Feel CM Punk Caused Colt Cabana To Be Pulled From The Dark OrderOn the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that some AEW talent backstage felt CM Punk had something to do with Colt Cabana being removed from the Dark Order. As reported, there were rumors ...
Multiple AEW Stars Announced For Upcoming NJPW ShowsThe working relationship between AEW and NJPW continues in a post-Forbidden Door world, with AEW announced for several upcoming NJPW shows.
AEW DarkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Dark