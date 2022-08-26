AEW Dark 23 08 2022

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW, parecchi i match disputati con ben due Trios Match. Ecco i risultati: The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) battono Allie Recks & Rocky Radley Anthony Ogogo defeats Meto The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) battono Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray Blake Christian batte Lucky Ali Jora Johl batte Vary Morales Max Caster batte Justin Cotto Dante Martin & Matt Sydal battono The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) Daniel Garcia batte Westin Blake Trios Match: The TrustBusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux & Slim J) battono Ryan Howe, Omar Amir & Cash Flo Trios Match: TheOrder (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Preston Vance) battono Joey Sweets, Tyshaun Prince & DK Vandu Josh Woods & Tony Nese ...