Saudi Pro League to be renamed ROSHN Saudi League under new sponsorship deal (Di giovedì 25 agosto 2022) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Saudi Pro League announced a new major sponsorship deal with ROSHN, the national real estate developer, powered by the Public Investment Fund. As part of a five-year agreement valued at SAR 478 million, ROSHN will become the official name sponsor of the League, which will be renamed "ROSHN Saudi League". Following the announcement, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Afaleq, Chairman of the Saudi Pro League, expressed his excitement in extending the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Saudi Pro League announced a new major sponsorship deal with ROSHN, the national real estate developer, powered by the Public Investment Fund. As part of a five-year agreement valued at SAR 478 million, ROSHN will become the official name sponsor of the League, which will be renamed "ROSHN Saudi League". Following the announcement, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Afaleq, Chairman of the Saudi Pro League, expressed his excitement in extending the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SportsbookBTC : Mercato Mercato: Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo … OM are fed up and reveal a lie - Fprime86 : RT @CalcioFinanza: Una società di PIF è il nuovo title sponsor della Saudi Pro League, il massimo campionato arabo: affare da 130 milioni d… - CalcioFinanza : Una società di PIF è il nuovo title sponsor della Saudi Pro League, il massimo campionato arabo: affare da 130 mili… - sportli26181512 : #Marketing #Notizie Una società di PIF è il nuovo title sponsor della Saudi Pro League: affare da 130 mln: La Saudi… - TheWeeklyWiner : Trump to represent self w/o atty. ‘pro se’ aka: pro viagra bono pro saudi bone-saw pro comb-over domo pro mafioso… -
Le partite di oggi, giovedì 25 agosto 2022 - Calciomagazine... giovedì 25 agosto 2022 PROGRAMMA DELLE PARTITE DEL 25 AGOSTO ARABIA SAUDITA SAUDI PROFESSIONAL ...00 Olympiakos (Gre) - Apollon (Cyp) 21:00 Shamrock Rovers (Irl) - Ferencvaros (Hun) 21:00 IRAN PRO ...
Arabia Saudita: Riyadh, 34 anni di carcere a studentessa per un tweet. Record di esecuzioni... di rientro nel Paese, per aver condiviso post pro democrazia. La giovane è accusata di disturbo ... (...) (en) Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets Una società di PIF è title sponsor della Saudi Pro League per 130 mln Calcio e Finanza
Riyadh frees Palestinian poet Ashraf Fayadh, convicted of apostasyThe 42-year-old artist was initially given the death penalty, which was later commuted to eight years in prison and 800 lashes. He was scheduled for release in October 2021, but was only released in r ...
Saudi Pro League to be renamed ROSHN Saudi League under new sponsorship dealAfaleq, Chairman of the Saudi Pro League, expressed his excitement in extending the league's partnership with ROSHN, after the earlier success of the previous season. He stated, "Our relationship with ...
Saudi ProSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Saudi Pro