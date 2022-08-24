YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for Asia Cup 2022 (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) The 15th Edition of the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament is set to be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV's OTT platform in 70+ countries. ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
One of the leading global OTT platform YuppTV has bagged the Broadcasting Rights for Asia Cup 2022. The cricket tournament is set to commence on 27 August, 2022, and will be available for viewers online exclusively on YuppTV's streaming platforms in 70+ countries which include Continental Europe, Malaysia, Australia (Non-Exclusive), New Zealand, Japan and South East Asia (Except Singapore) and Hong Kong (Non-Exclusive). The matches are set to be held in two venues, Dubai and Sharjah. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup, a T20 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
One of the leading global OTT platform YuppTV has bagged the Broadcasting Rights for Asia Cup 2022. The cricket tournament is set to commence on 27 August, 2022, and will be available for viewers online exclusively on YuppTV's streaming platforms in 70+ countries which include Continental Europe, Malaysia, Australia (Non-Exclusive), New Zealand, Japan and South East Asia (Except Singapore) and Hong Kong (Non-Exclusive). The matches are set to be held in two venues, Dubai and Sharjah. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup, a T20 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for TATA IPL 2022The matches would be telecast across the following regions on YuppTV: About YuppTV YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet - based TV and On - demand service provider for South Asian content, ...
YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for TATA IPL 2022The matches would be telecast across the following regions on YuppTV: About YuppTV YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet - based TV and On - demand service provider for South Asian content, ...
YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for Asia Cup 2022The 15th Edition of the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament is set to be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV's OTT platform in 70+ countries. ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading global OTT ...
YuppTV BagsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : YuppTV Bags