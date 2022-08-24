Metal: Hellsinger vince il “Most Wanted PC Game” alla GamescomFARMING SIMULATOR 22 AL GAMESCOM LA PLATINUM EDITIONTOWER OF FANTASY si allarga con l'imminente espansione VERASamsung presenta la lineup Odyssey a Gamescom 2022Costruisci il parco di divertimento con Park Beyond!Gotham Knights: lancio del gioco anticipatoAnnunciato alla Gamescom Dune: AwakeningBungie ci prepara all'espansione L'Eclissi con la Presentazione di ...l nuovo mouse da gaming Kone XP Air è disponibileGamescom 2022: tutte le novità di ASUS ROGUltime Blog

YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for Asia Cup 2022

YuppTV Bags
YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for Asia Cup 2022 (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) The 15th Edition of the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament is set to be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV's OTT platform in 70+ countries. ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 One of the leading global OTT platform YuppTV has bagged the Broadcasting Rights for Asia Cup 2022. The cricket tournament is set to commence on 27 August, 2022, and will be available for viewers online exclusively on YuppTV's streaming platforms in 70+ countries which include Continental Europe, Malaysia, Australia (Non-Exclusive), New Zealand, Japan and South East Asia (Except Singapore) and Hong Kong (Non-Exclusive). The matches are set to be held in two venues, Dubai and Sharjah. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup, a T20 ...
