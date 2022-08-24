“We Own the Night”, il nuovo brano dance di Sophie & The Giants (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) L’artista multiplatino da 95 milioni di streaming globali ha lanciato il nuovo singolo tra i più trasmessi in Italia Sophie &; The Giants, artista inglese multiplatino che ha conquistato le radio italiane con i suoi singoli, ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo “We Own the Night”, accompagno da un coloratissimo videoclip e già disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali. “Let’s just keep dancing, keep dancing like we own the Night…” Luci al neon, sintetizzatori, una voce inebriante ed un ritmo tutto da ballare. “We Own the Night” è una fotografia istantanea del culmine di una serata davvero fantastica e frizzante con un allettante anticipazione di cosa accadrà dopo che quelle luci si saranno spente. “Questa canzone parla di quelle serate indimenticabili ... Leggi su lopinionista (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) L’artista multiplatino da 95 milioni di streaming globali ha lanciato ilsingolo tra i più trasmessi in Italia; The, artista inglese multiplatino che ha conquistato le radio italiane con i suoi singoli, ha pubblicato ilsingolo “We Own the”, accompagno da un coloratissimo videoclip e già disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali. “Let’s just keep dancing, keep dancing like we own the…” Luci al neon, sintetizzatori, una voce inebriante ed un ritmo tutto da ballare. “We Own the” è una fotografia istantanea del culmine di una serata davvero fantastica e frizzante con un allettante anticipazione di cosa accadrà dopo che quelle luci si saranno spente. “Questa canzone parla di quelle serate indimenticabili ...

pandrake1 : @Clutcher @maribzh29 @MarsWinton @antoaldrighetti Hai letto altro oltre all'articolo linkato? Perchè non mi sembra… - MediasetTgcom24 : Sophie and the Giants, ecco 'We Own the Night': nuovo singolo per l'artista multiplatino inglese… - RadioDueLaghi : 'We Own The Night' è il nuovo singolo dell'artista multiplatino e segna l'evoluzione di Sophie and The Giants da ba… - pownzerotto : In the dream house comunque unica hard copy that i own di cui sono innamorato è proprio bellissima - vrnc5555 : Serie tv di cui attendo l'uscita delle nuove stagioni: ARCANE (2) A League Of Their Own (2) Euphoria (3) The Umbr… -