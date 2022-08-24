Newchic, Global Online Fashion Platform, Announces Contest Finalists (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) - HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Newchic, an Online Fashion Platform composed of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and creativity, today announced the seven Finalists behind the Top 8 designs in its 2022 #ArtYourPossibility Contest. The Contest was open to both emerging designers and creatives with little-to-no Fashion background to produce a portfolio of original illustrations and written materials. This year's Finalists are listed below, in alphabetical order:Constantin BabeanuFrenki CekoScarlet LacasseArron LamAna Lloshi?aneta Si?kowskaHyoni Woo Each of the seven Finalists submitted a portfolio that addressed either one or two Contest themes. Each theme was centered around one ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
