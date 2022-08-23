Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service! (Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Wemade's masterpiece MMORPG MIR4 will hold Events to celebrate the 1st Anniversary of its Global service. The "Divine Dragon's Blessing" Event runs for one month starting today (23rd), and all users who have failed in combining items such as Dragon Materials, Spirit Stones, and Skill Tomes will be given an opportunity to try again. Participants in the attendance Event can receive up to two tickets. Users can choose one highest-grade item boxes from the items that they have failed in combining and try again. A hunting Event will be held for two weeks. Users can hunt monsters and collect exchange items "Cintamani Stones," which can be exchanged for "Mir's Gold Coffer" through NPCs located in each ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
