Oltre 20 milioni di giocatori per MultiVersusThe Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths disponibile Un posto al sole dal 29 Agosto nuovo orario. Inizierà alle 20.50Matteo Salvini e il post di Emis Killa : Ha ragione, vota Lega!A Controcorrente scontro tra Giovanni Frajese e Matteo BassettiIl calcio della vita reale influenza i giochi FIFA?Regali aziendali: ecco un’idea utile per i tuoi collaboratoriCovid-19 : 19.470 positivi e 63 mortiEuropei Atletica e Nuoto : oro nei 10.000 e staffetta mista Risultati Serie A : Atalanta Milan 1-1 e Napoli Monza 4-0Ultime Blog

Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service!

Wemade Holds
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service! (Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Wemade's masterpiece MMORPG MIR4 will hold Events to celebrate the 1st Anniversary of its Global service. The "Divine Dragon's Blessing" Event runs for one month starting today (23rd), and all users who have failed in combining items such as Dragon Materials, Spirit Stones, and Skill Tomes will be given an opportunity to try again.  Participants in the attendance Event can receive up to two tickets. Users can choose one highest-grade item boxes from the items that they have failed in combining and try again.  A hunting Event will be held for two weeks. Users can hunt monsters and collect exchange items "Cintamani Stones," which can be exchanged for "Mir's Gold Coffer" through NPCs located in each ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Elezioni politiche 2022, Berlusconi: “Tassa unica al 2% per acquisto prima casa”  Lifestyleblog

Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service!

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade's masterpiece MMORPG MIR4 will hold events to celebrate the 1st anniversary of its global ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wemade Holds
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Wemade Holds Wemade Holds Anniversary Event MIR4