PRA Group Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards®

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) - Global company's management team receives premier workplace recognition NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 22,/PRNewswire/PRA, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, was named the winner of afor Management Team of the Year in the 19th Annuals® today. Steviewinners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. Judges considered over 3,700 nominations from virtually every industry across wide range ofcategories. They recognized PRA's management team for worthy achievements in advancing the company's ...