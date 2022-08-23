Il fashion month riparte così! Siete pronti?

Leggi su amica

(Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) La sfilata di Proenza Schouler autunno inverno 2022/2023 alla New YorkWeek. Lo anticipiamo come prima cosa: la New YorkWeek primavera estate 2023 regalerà molte sorprese. Soprattutto per noi italiani. Il 28 luglio, il Council ofDesigners of America, ha reso noto il calendario delle sfilate che si terranno a New York dal 9 al 14 settembre, a dare il via al prossimo mese della moda. E già c’è materiale per discussioni estemporanee non solo pervictim. La New YorkWeek primavera estate 2023 in breve Punto primo. Quest’anno sarà un anno importante perché il CFDA festeggia 60 anni. E ha invitato i brand partecipanti a riflettere sulla moda americana, esaltandone l’importanza sulla scena internazionale. Punto numero due: rispetto alla scorsa edizione di febbraio, ...