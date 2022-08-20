Ecco la linea di modelli in edizione limitata Champions 2022MADDEN NFL 23 DISPONIBILE OVUNQUE OGGIININ Games porta Ninja JaJaMaru in Occidente nel 2023Call of Duty: Vanguard e Warzone - Stagione Cinque SopravvivenzaGhostbusters Spirits Unleashed preordine disponibileGTA Online: la muscle car Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 è ora disponibileSlaps and Beans 2 - In arrivo a inizio del 2023Metaverso: The Sandbox lancia Alpha Season 3Rollerdrome è disponibile per PlayStation e PC5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Ultime Blog

FOOTBALL AFFAIRS La UEFA prevede il boom del Women Football L’Italia è pronta?

FOOTBALL AFFAIRS
[FOOTBALL AFFAIRS] La UEFA prevede il boom del Women Football. L’Italia è pronta? (Di sabato 20 agosto 2022) La UEFA ha pubblicato in settimana uno studio molto esaustivo sul calcio femminile il cui esito previsionale è qualcosa di impressionante. Secondo il survey, intitolato The Business Case for Women’s Football e stilato incrociando i dati di 42 leghe professionistiche, 162 club, 11 partner commerciali e dell’ECA, il valore commerciale del calcio femminile in Europa L'articolo Football AFFAIRS La UEFA prevede il boom del Women Football. L’Italia è pronta? proviene da Calcio e Finanza.
