FOOTBALL AFFAIRS La UEFA prevede il boom del Women Football L’Italia è pronta?

Leggi su calcioefinanza

(Di sabato 20 agosto 2022) Laha pubblicato in settimana uno studio molto esaustivo sul calcio femminile il cui esito previsionale è qualcosa di impressionante. Secondo il survey, intitolato The Business Case for’se stilato incrociando i dati di 42 leghe professionistiche, 162 club, 11 partner commerciali e dell’ECA, il valore commerciale del calcio femminile in Europa L'articoloLaildel? proviene da Calcio e Finanza.