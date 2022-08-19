CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile per il nuovo CORSAIR Voyager (Di venerdì 19 agosto 2022) La tastiera CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile è stata scelta per completare il nuovo CORSAIR Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition CHERRY MX (clicca qui per maggiori info sull’azienda), leader di mercato ed esperto di interruttori meccanici per tastiere, è stata la prima scelta per il debutto dei laptop CORSAIR. Il produttore leader di componenti e periferiche per PC ad alte prestazioni distribuisce i suoi nuovissimi laptop di fascia alta della serie CORSAIR a1600 AMD Advantage Edition con i tasti MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile. In questo modo, l’azienda statunitense si affida alla precisione meccanica made in Germany per soddisfare le elevate esigenze di giocatori, ...Leggi su tuttotek
Game. Create. Anywhere. CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming & Streaming Laptop AMD Advantage Edition Available Now... CHERRY MX Ultra - Low Profile mechanical switches (in conjunction with membrane for half - height keys) Webcam 1080p30 S - Keys 10 - Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control Ports 2x USB ...
Corsair's First Gaming Laptop Now on Sale, Starting at $2,699The premium Voyager a1600 notebook features LCD-powered shortcut buttons under the screen and Cherry MX ultra-low profile switches on the keyboard.
