Audi activesphere concept | anteprima del Suv sportivo elettrico

Audi activesphere concept è la quarta show car appartenente alla serie sphere , la famiglia di avanguardistici prototipi presentata dalla Casa dei quattro anelli dall'agosto 2021 ad oggi.
Audi activesphere concept, anteprima del Suv sportivo elettricoAudi activesphere concept è la quarta show car appartenente alla serie sphere , la famiglia di avanguardistici prototipi presentata dalla Casa dei quattro anelli dall'agosto 2021 ad oggi. Le concept ...
Vedremo cosa sceglierà Audi per la Activesphere .
Audi's next concept EV will be the Activesphere off-roaderThe full Activesphere debut is slated for the start of 2023. Audi began its campaign by unveiling the Skysphere roadster in August 2021, and quickly followed it with the Grandsphere sedan (September ...
Audi activesphere concept is fourth in lineINGOLSTADT: The Audi activesphere concept is the name of the fourth model in the family of concept cars that Audi has been introducing since August 2021. Not only do they all have electric drives, but ...
