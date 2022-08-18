WWE | Becky Lynch potrebbe rientrare a breve

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 18 agosto 2022) In una live chat su Instagram,ha paventato la possibilità di un suo ritorno immediato all’ex writer della WWE Brian Gerwitz e The Rock. Nella discussione, “The Man” ha detto che è venuta a capo del suo Infortunio alla spalla e che è risolto, ammiccando ad un suo possibile rientro in pianta stabile non troppo lontano, anzi. La, che era in auto con il marito Seth Rollins, ha detto che quando si è infortunata a SummerSlam, ha pensato di dover restare fuori gioco per molto. Tuttavia, avendo ripreso la totale mobilità della spalla, ha riferito “mi sento forte, mi sento bene… Spero non ci voglia molto tempo ancora.”