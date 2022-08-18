Busy ports mirror China's economic pickup (Di giovedì 18 agosto 2022) BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A news report by People's Daily: The Rugao port in east China'sJiangsu province is seeing a Busy scene these days. Containers are constantly hoisted by travelling bridge cranes and various types of cargo are being unloaded from gigantic vessels in the water. As of July 15, the Suzhong international terminal of the Rugao port had handled 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) this year, up 6.8 percent from a year ago. ports are a barometer of foreign trade and the national economy. Apart from the Jiangsu port, major ports along China's coastline are all prospering. The monthly throughput of the Bohai Bay port in east China'sShandong province for the first time exceeded 50,000 TEUs this May, and the daily throughput of the Shanghai port has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A news report by People's Daily: The Rugao port in east China'sJiangsu province is seeing a Busy scene these days. Containers are constantly hoisted by travelling bridge cranes and various types of cargo are being unloaded from gigantic vessels in the water. As of July 15, the Suzhong international terminal of the Rugao port had handled 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) this year, up 6.8 percent from a year ago. ports are a barometer of foreign trade and the national economy. Apart from the Jiangsu port, major ports along China's coastline are all prospering. The monthly throughput of the Bohai Bay port in east China'sShandong province for the first time exceeded 50,000 TEUs this May, and the daily throughput of the Shanghai port has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Busy ports mirror China's economic pickupThe Rugao port in east China's Jiangsu province is seeing a busy scene these days. Containers are constantly hoisted by travelling bridge cranes and various types of cargo are being unloaded from ...
Court: Mishandled Peroxide Caused 2021 Port BlastA Dubai court has found that a cargo ship's mishandled peroxide caused an explosion at the city-state's busy Jebel Ali port in 2021, a blast that was felt through the emirate, a state-linked newspaper ...
Busy portsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Busy ports