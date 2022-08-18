Busy ports mirror China' s economic pickup

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 agosto 2022) BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/A news report by People's Daily: The Rugao port in east'sJiangsu province is seeing ascene these days. Containers are constantly hoisted by travelling bridge cranes and various types of cargo are being unloaded from gigantic vessels in the water. As of July 15, the Suzhong international terminal of the Rugao port had handled 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) this year, up 6.8 percent from a year ago.are a barometer of foreign trade and the national economy. Apart from the Jiangsu port, majoralong's coastline are all prospering. The monthly throughput of the Bohai Bay port in east'sShandong province for the first time exceeded 50,000 TEUs this May, and the daily throughput of the Shanghai port has ...