Adyen advances in-person payments with the launch of in-house designed terminal range (Di giovedì 18 agosto 2022) AMSTERDAM, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Adyen (AMS: Adyen), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its first in-house designed terminals. Innovated to facilitate diverse payment use cases, the terminal range marks the latest step forward in Adyen's growing unified commerce offering. Running on the company's single platform, the new devices remain inherently flexible, in order to address a rapidly advancing payment landscape and ever-evolving customer needs. "Adyen's commitment is to help businesses realize their ambitions faster, and creating our own terminals is the latest way we're delivering on this promise," said Kamran ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Adyen (AMS: Adyen), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its first in-house designed terminals. Innovated to facilitate diverse payment use cases, the terminal range marks the latest step forward in Adyen's growing unified commerce offering. Running on the company's single platform, the new devices remain inherently flexible, in order to address a rapidly advancing payment landscape and ever-evolving customer needs. "Adyen's commitment is to help businesses realize their ambitions faster, and creating our own terminals is the latest way we're delivering on this promise," said Kamran ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Adyen, la fintech olandese che reinventa i pagamenti elettronici in Italia Forbes Italia
Edmodo Announced Closure of its B2C version to Focus on Country Rollout OpportunitiesNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, announced that Edmodo, its subsidiary, has decided to ...
Adyen advances in-person payments with the launch of in-house designed terminal rangeAdyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its first in-house designed terminals. Innovated to facilitate ...
Adyen advancesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Adyen advances