Jordan Elsass lascia Superman e Lois, cosa ne sarà di Jonathan Kent? (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022) Jordan Elsass lascia Superman e Lois. Brutte notizie per i fan della serie che avevano imparato ad amare il Jonathan Kent di Elsass e che adesso dovranno farne a meno dopo due stagioni. A quanto pare l’attore non tornerà sul set per le riprese della terza stagione, in onda dal 2023, ma non sono ancora ben chiari i motivi visto che si parla di questioni ‘personali’. Secondo quanto rivelato dalla Warner Bros. TV martedì sera. Elsass, che era stato scelto per il ruolo regolare di Jonathan Kent, il figlio di Clark Kent7Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) e Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), non tornerà ma questo non significa che il suo personaggio uscirà di scena, ...Leggi su optimagazine
Superman & Lois, gli episodi della seconda serata su Italia 1Il cast di Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent), Tyler Hoechlin (Clarck Kens/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) e Jordan Elsass (Jonathan Kent). Anche Superman diventa adulto, ed è così che lo ritroviamo nell'acclamata serie tv Superman & Lois. Dopo la prima serata andata in onda la scorsa settimana (della trama ...
Superman & Lois 3: Inizieranno Presto le Riprese della StagioneLo show si è ampliato rapidamente, poiché sono stati introdotti due nuovi personaggi : Jonathan Kent ( Jordan Elsass ), il fratello maggiore di Clark, e Jordan Kent ( Alex Garfin ), che ha ereditato ... Superman & Lois, le anticipazioni delle puntate del 13 agosto Mediaset Infinity
