Burlington Stores, Inc. Expands by 34,591 Square Feet to Occupy a Total of 102,898 Square Feet at 1400 Broadway

Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc. Expands by 34,591 Square Feet to Occupy a Total of 102,898 Square Feet at 1400 Broadway

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that Burlington Stores, Inc. signed a full-floor expansion lease for an additional 34,591 Square Feet of office space formerly under lease to Uber. With this expansion, Burlington will Occupy 102,898 Square Feet across three full floors at 1400 Broadway.  "We value our long-standing relationship with ESRT and are pleased to continue to expand our footprint at 1400 Broadway in New York City," stated Gayle Aertker, EVP store development, Burlington Stores. "As ...
Burlington Stores, Inc. Expands by 34,591 Square Feet to Occupy a Total of 102,898 Square Feet at 1400 Broadway

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that Burlington Stores, Inc. signed a full - floor expansion lease for an additional 34,591 square feet of office space formerly under lease to Uber. With this expansion, Burlington will occupy 102,898 ...

