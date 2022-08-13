Ultime Blog

Hungry Ghost Festival | in Cina è il “mese fantasma” ed è dedicato ai morti

Hungry Ghost
Hungry Ghost Festival: in Cina è il “mese fantasma” ed è dedicato ai morti (Di sabato 13 agosto 2022) Ecco la tua guida alla sopravvivenza di Hungry Ghost Festival. In questo particolare periodo, in Cina, ci sono cose che puoi fare e altre no. Ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere, su questo ricorrente Festival! In Cina è tempo di Hungry Ghost Festival La stagione delle piogge è in pieno svolgimento a Hong Kong
Your Hungry Ghost Festival survival guide: Don’t 'borrow' an umbrella, use a bus shelter at night or tap someone's shoulder

The rainy season is in full swing in Hong Kong, and most of us have probably picked up someone else's umbrella by mistake or "borrowed" an unclaimed umbrella because we've misplaced ours.While this ...

Dozens jostle for money offered to the deceased in Ghost Month

Dozens, mainly young men, competed for the cash offerings to those in the afterworld during the Hungry Ghost festival on Friday.
