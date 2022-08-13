Golf: JJ Spaun si mantiene leader al St. Jude Championship, risalgono Straka e Merritt. Tagliati Scheffler e McIlroy (Di sabato 13 agosto 2022) Giornata interessante, se non altro per la sua stranezza, al FedEx St. Jude Championship: alla fine del secondo giro, tra chi occupa i posti di leadership e chi, invece, non proseguirà nel weekend, molto è da dire in termini di sorprese. Al comando resta il mattatore di ieri, JJ Spaun. Per il trentunenne di Los Angeles giro in -3 (67 colpi), che è sufficiente a non vanificare il -8 di ieri: totale -11, leadership ribadita. Al secondo posto si trovano, a -10, tanto Troy Merritt, bravo a risalire con un giro in -5, quanto l’austriaco Sepp Straka, che conferma un’ottima forma almeno fino a questo momento. Quarto Denny McCarthy a -9. Golf, DP World Tour: Celli e Paratore in quota all’ISPS Handa World Invitational, risale anche Migliozzi. Rimane ...Leggi su oasport
golf, Spaun la vittoria vale il Masters... al Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Solo 35/o con 283 ( - 5) il texano Jordan Spieth, vincitore nel 2021. A 31 anni, 7 mesi e 14 giorni, Spaun ha festeggiato il primo successo in carriera sul PGA ...
Golf, Augusta Masters 2022: programma, orari, tv, streaming. Il calendario completohttps://www.oasport.it/2022/04/golf - pga - tour - 2022 - j - j - spaun - trionfa - nel - valero - texas - open - davanti - kuchar - e - jones/ Il Masters 2022 comincerà nella giornata di giovedì e terminerà domenica. I diritti ... Golf, PGA Tour 2022: Si Woo Kim e J.J. Spaun appaiati al comando del FedEx St. Jude Championship dopo il round d'esordio OA Sport
Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cutJ.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over.
Cameron Smith on the charge in Tour playoffs despite dark LIV Golf cloudAustralia’s Cameron Smith is reportedly defecting to LIV Golf in a $140m deal – but he’s still storming up the leaderboard at the FedEx St Jude Championship as the US PGA Tour playoffs begin.
