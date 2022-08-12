Viaggiare con animali domestici – 3 Consigli utiliGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a Cappuccio ...Xbox ritorna in presenza alla Gamescom 2022Tower of Fantasy disponibile oraSuper Sexy! Il costume di Wanda Nara è davvero strettoAutorumox : Il nuovo autovelox e le Multe per i rumoriCappe da cucina: tipologie, caratteristiche e modelli a confrontoI Macko trionfano nella finale del PG Nationals Summer Split 2022ROLLERDROME: due nuovi videoUDYR, l'eremita spirituale, rinasce nella patch 12.16Ultime Blog

ROYAL CANADIAN MINT HONOURS LEGENDARY CANADIAN PIANIST AND JAZZ GIANT OSCAR PETERSON ON NEW $1 CIRCULATION COIN

ROYAL CANADIAN
ROYAL CANADIAN MINT HONOURS LEGENDARY CANADIAN PIANIST AND JAZZ GIANT OSCAR PETERSON ON NEW $1 CIRCULATION COIN (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The ROYAL CANADIAN MINT is honouring one of the greatest musicians the world has ever seen by issuing a new $1 commemorative CIRCULATION celebrating the life and artistic legacy of Canada's own OSCAR PETERSON.  Called "the man with four hands" by JAZZ great and admirer Louis Armstrong, OSCAR PETERSON rose to the top of the music world through more than six decades of electrifying piano performances and unforgettable compositions such as Hymn to Freedom, Blues Etude and The CANADIANa Suite.  The COIN was unveiled today before family and friends gathered in Toronto'sRoy Thompson Hall, a stage well known to Mr. ...
TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The Royal Canadian Mint is honouring one of the greatest musicians the world has ever seen by issuing a new $1 commemorative circulation celebrating the life and artistic legacy of Canada's own Oscar ...

