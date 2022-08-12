Rabiot Manchester United, John Murtough lascia Torino (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) Manchester United, John Murtough è stato in giornata a Torino per incontrare la madre di Adrien Rabiot ed è ripartito nel pomeriggio – VIDEO (Alberto Mauro inviato a Caselle) – Quest’oggi a Torino è andato in scena un incontro tra la madre-agente di Adrien Rabiot, Veronique e il ds del Manchester United John Murtough. Sul tavolo il passaggio del centrocampista francese dalla Juve ai Red Devils. John #Murtough, direttore sportivo del #ManchesterUnited, lascia Torino dopo l'incontro per #Rabiot ?? // John Murtough leaves Turin ... Leggi su calcionews24 (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022)è stato in giornata aper incontrare la madre di Adriened è ripartito nel pomeriggio – VIDEO (Alberto Mauro inviato a Caselle) – Quest’oggi aè andato in scena un incontro tra la madre-agente di Adrien, Veronique e il ds del. Sul tavolo il passaggio del centrocampista francese dalla Juve ai Red Devils., direttore sportivo del #dopo l'incontro per #?? //leaves Turin ...

