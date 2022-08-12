Rabiot Manchester United, John Murtough lascia Torino (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) Manchester United, John Murtough è stato in giornata a Torino per incontrare la madre di Adrien Rabiot ed è ripartito nel pomeriggio – VIDEO (Alberto Mauro inviato a Caselle) – Quest’oggi a Torino è andato in scena un incontro tra la madre-agente di Adrien Rabiot, Veronique e il ds del Manchester United John Murtough. Sul tavolo il passaggio del centrocampista francese dalla Juve ai Red Devils. John #Murtough, direttore sportivo del #ManchesterUnited, lascia Torino dopo l'incontro per #Rabiot ?? // John Murtough leaves Turin ...Leggi su calcionews24
romeoagresti : Il direttore sportivo del #MUFC, John Murtough, lascia Torino e riparte in direzione Manchester dopo aver incontrat… - Gazzetta_it : Juventus, mercato: Rabiot verso il Manchester United - DiMarzio : ?? #Calciomercato #SerieA | @juventusfc: accordo con il @ManUtd per la cessione di #Rabiot @SkySports… - juvenewss : RT @romeoagresti: Il direttore sportivo del #MUFC, John Murtough, lascia Torino e riparte in direzione Manchester dopo aver incontrato la m… - Gaetano108 : RT @fabiodimaur: #rabiot #Juve #juventus #ManchesterUnited Rabiot sarà un nuovo giocatore dell' united hanno limato gli ultimi dettagli. I… -
Rabiot Manchester United, John Murtough lascia TorinoManchester United, John Murtough è stato in giornata a Torino per incontrare la madre di Adrien Rabiot ed è ripartito nel pomeriggio - VIDEO (Alberto Mauro inviato a Caselle) ...
Calciomercato Juve: proposto lo scambio Ronaldo - Rabiot dallo UnitedSulle sue tracce ci sarebbe il Manchester United di Ten Haag. Juve: proposto lo scambio Rabiot - Ronaldo Per completare l'operazione, la Juventus chiede una cifra vicina ai 18 milioni di euro, ma lo ...
- Juve, Rabiot al Manchester United Il ds inglese a Torino per chiudere Corriere dello Sport
- Rabiot Manchester United, Ten Hag chiarisce: annuncio sull'affare Juventus News 24
- Rabiot, la tv del Manchester United: «Nessuno si è mosso per questo tizio…» Calcio News 24
- Sportmediaset - Rabiot chiede un ingaggio di 10 milioni di euro a stagione al Manchester United.... Tutto Juve
- Telegraph: "Lo United vuole chiudere per Rabiot. Murtough in Francia" Tuttosport
Icardi accostato al Manchester United, tifosi impazziti: “Così ci stiamo distruggendo”window.TursiopeQueue = window.TursiopeQueue|| []; window.TursiopeQueue.push (function (DH5) { /** base init **/ var player = new DH5 (document.getElementById ('ym-d230447c-be89-699a-a695-4c5a4cda60 ...
Il ds del Manchester United ha appena lasciato Torino (VIDEO)John Murtough ha appena lasciato Torino per tornare in Inghilterra. Il ds del Manchester United è stato nel capoluogo piemontese per incontrare la mamma agente di Adrien Rabiot.
Rabiot ManchesterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rabiot Manchester