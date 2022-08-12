Viaggiare con animali domestici – 3 Consigli utiliGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a Cappuccio ...Xbox ritorna in presenza alla Gamescom 2022Tower of Fantasy disponibile oraSuper Sexy! Il costume di Wanda Nara è davvero strettoAutorumox : Il nuovo autovelox e le Multe per i rumoriCappe da cucina: tipologie, caratteristiche e modelli a confrontoI Macko trionfano nella finale del PG Nationals Summer Split 2022ROLLERDROME: due nuovi videoUDYR, l'eremita spirituale, rinasce nella patch 12.16Ultime Blog

Ex writer WWE fa luce sulla Pipe Bomb | “Vince ne era al corrente | ma il promo era di CM Punk”

writer WWE
Ex writer WWE fa luce sulla Pipe Bomb: “Vince ne era al corrente, ma il promo era di CM Punk” (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) Il 27 giugno 2011, CM Punk ha fatto uno dei più grandi promo nella storia del wrestling. La Pipe Bomb, così chiamata, ha fatto scuola per cià che riguarda quei segmenti al microfono al confine tra work e realtà, venendo infatti ricordata ancora oggi. Il promo vedeva il Second City Saint, seduto sullo stage, sparare a zero contro la compagnia, The Rock, John Cena, Stephanie e Vince McMahon, e tanti altri. Ancora oggi ci si chiede se quel promo fosse stato costruito interamente da Punk, e se fosse stato prima approvato da Vince. Worked Shoot Durante la trasmissione The Ariel Helwani Show, Brian Gewirtz (ex writer della compagnia di Stamford) ha parlato della Pipe Bomb di CM ...
