CATL announces its second European battery plant in Hungary

On August 12, 2022

On August 12, 2022, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) officially announced it will invest 7.34 billion euros to build a 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecen of east Hungary, which is also its second battery plant in Europe following its German plant. Subject to the shareholder meeting approval, construction of the first production facilities will start within this year.   Covering an area of 221 hectares in the Southern Industrial Park of Debrecen, the project will supply both cells and modules to European automakers. Debrecen is located at the heart of Europe, and with close proximity to some auto plants of its customers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis ...
