CATL announces its second European battery plant in Hungary (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) NINGDE, China, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On August 12, 2022, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) officially announced it will invest 7.34 billion euros to build a 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecen of east Hungary, which is also its second battery plant in Europe following its German plant. Subject to the shareholder meeting approval, construction of the first production facilities will start within this year. Covering an area of 221 hectares in the Southern Industrial Park of Debrecen, the project will supply both cells and modules to European automakers. Debrecen is located at the heart of Europe, and with close proximity to some auto plants of its customers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On August 12, 2022, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) officially announced it will invest 7.34 billion euros to build a 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecen of east Hungary, which is also its second battery plant in Europe following its German plant. Subject to the shareholder meeting approval, construction of the first production facilities will start within this year. Covering an area of 221 hectares in the Southern Industrial Park of Debrecen, the project will supply both cells and modules to European automakers. Debrecen is located at the heart of Europe, and with close proximity to some auto plants of its customers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
$27.8 Billion Global Electronic Warfare Market and Technology Forecast to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.comThe "Electronic Warfare - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Developing Next-generation Information Warfare Systems is a growing ...
CATL announces its second European battery plant in HungaryContemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) officially announced it will invest 7.34 billion euros to build a 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecen of east Hungary, which is also its second ...
CATL announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CATL announces