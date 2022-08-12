CATL announces its second European battery plant in Hungary

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) NINGDE, China, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/On August 12, 2022, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited () officially announced it will invest 7.34 billion euros to build a 100 GWhin Debrecen of east, which is also itsin Europe following its German. Subject to the shareholder meeting approval, construction of the first production facilities will start within this year. Covering an area of 221 hectares in the Southern Industrial Park of Debrecen, the project will supply both cells and modules toautomakers. Debrecen is located at the heart of Europe, and with close proximity to some autos of its customers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis ...