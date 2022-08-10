Trust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...I fratelli Bianchi in carcere per omicidio Willy Monteiro : ...Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiUltime Blog

Starship e Super Heavy scaldano letteralmente i motori in vista del primo volo orbitale

Starship e Super Heavy scaldano letteralmente i motori in vista del primo volo orbitale (Di mercoledì 10 agosto 2022) SpaceX ha effettuato ha iniziato i test statici dei motori del sistema Starship in preparazione del primo volo orbitale completo. Testati uno dei 33 motori Raptor del booster Super Heavy e due della navicella Starship vera e propria....
Elon Musk shares video of Starship conducting 'sexy' static fire test

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has re-shared a video of SpaceX performing a static first test of two Raptor engines on Starship.

Big window: Musk says orbital launch coming in '1 to 12 months'

Elon Musk's estimated window for when the first orbital launch of a Starship prototype from Boca Chica might happen is a wide one. "A *successful* orbital flight is probably between 1 and 12 months ...
